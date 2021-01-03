साल 2021 में भूलकर भी न करें ये सात काम, पूरे साल रहेंगे खुशहाल

{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
हैप्पी न्यू ईयर 2021
- फोटो : iStock
{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
हैप्पी न्यू ईयर 2021
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
कैलेंडर 2021
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
कैलेंडर 2021
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
कैलेंडर 2021
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
कैलेंडर 2021
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
कैलेंडर 2021
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff16f6b8ebc3e3c5053ee79","slug":"remember-these-seven-things-in-the-beginning-of-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
कैलेंडर 2021
- फोटो : अमर उजाला