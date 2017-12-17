Download App
यहां बच्चे सांता क्लॉज का नहीं 'बेफाना' का करते हैं इंतजार, 6 जनवरी को मनाते हैं क्रिसमस

अमर उजाला डेस्क

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:29 AM IST
christmas 2017 children of this city does not wait for santa claus

जिंगल बेल, जिंगल बेल जिंगल ऑल द वे’, यह जिंगल सॉन्ग क्रिसमस के दस दिन पहले से ही घरों में सुनाई देने लगता है। दुनिया भर में क्रिसमस बड़ी धूम-धाम से सेलिब्रेट किया जाता है। छोटे-छोटे बच्चे क्रिसमस के लिए क्रिसमस ट्री को बेल्स,स्टार्स और बॉल्ज वगैरह से सजाते हैं। लेकिन एक देश ऐसा भी है, जहां क्रिसमस 25 को नहीं, बल्कि छह जनवरी को मनाया जाता है और वहां बच्चे सांता क्लॉज का नहीं 'बेफाना' का इंतजार करते हैं, जिसे ‘क्रिसमस विच’ के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

