कानपुर की जिस मस्जिद में रुके थे कोरोना पॉजिटिव उस इलाके को सील कर सैनिटाइजेशन शुरू, लोगों में दहशत

{"_id":"5e874f9b8ebc3e78dd04c9cc","slug":"sanitization-started-after-sealing-the-area-where-the-corona-positive-stayed-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0909\u0938 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
पुलिस ने घाटमपुर की सीमाओं को किया सील
- फोटो : amar ujala
लोगों में दहशत का माहौल
- फोटो : amar ujala
लोगों से की गई घरों से बाहर न निकलने की अपील
- फोटो : amar ujala
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
पूरे कस्बे को किया जा रहा सैनिटाइज
- फोटो : amar ujala