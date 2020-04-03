शहर चुनें

Sanitization started after sealing the area where the Corona positive stayed in Kanpur

कानपुर की जिस मस्जिद में रुके थे कोरोना पॉजिटिव उस इलाके को सील कर सैनिटाइजेशन शुरू, लोगों में दहशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Apr 2020 08:38 PM IST
पुलिस ने घाटमपुर की सीमाओं को किया सील
1 of 5
पुलिस ने घाटमपुर की सीमाओं को किया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के घाटमपुर इलाके के बरीपाल कस्बे की मस्जिद में ठहरे चार जमातियों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव आने से हड़कंप मच गया है। शुक्रवार शाम तहसीलदार विजय यादव और नायब तहसीलदार हरिश्चंद्र सोनी पहुंचे और जांच-पड़ताल की।

 
पुलिस ने घाटमपुर की सीमाओं को किया सील
पुलिस ने घाटमपुर की सीमाओं को किया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
लोगों में दहशत का माहौल
लोगों में दहशत का माहौल - फोटो : amar ujala
लोगों से की गई घरों से बाहर न निकलने की अपील
लोगों से की गई घरों से बाहर न निकलने की अपील - फोटो : amar ujala
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
पूरे कस्बे को किया जा रहा सैनिटाइज
पूरे कस्बे को किया जा रहा सैनिटाइज - फोटो : amar ujala
