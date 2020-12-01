मोहम्मद तौफीक ने उर्दू विषय में हासिल किए शत प्रतिशत नंबर, रचा इतिहास

{"_id":"5fc5fffa0eb2346f0f34d82e","slug":"mohammad-taufiq-got-150-out-of-150-marks-in-urdu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0926 \u0924\u094c\u092b\u0940\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930, \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
मोहम्मद तौफीक और लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहम्मद तौफीक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहम्मद कासिम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रीति जोशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रेया कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला