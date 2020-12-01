शहर चुनें
मोहम्मद तौफीक ने उर्दू विषय में हासिल किए शत प्रतिशत नंबर, रचा इतिहास

सचिन त्रिपाठी, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 01 Dec 2020 02:04 PM IST
मोहम्मद तौफीक और लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय
मोहम्मद तौफीक और लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय में उर्दू विभाग में अंतिम वर्ष में शत प्रतिशत नंबर लाकर मोहम्मद तौफीक ने इतिहास रच दिया है। तौफीक ने बीए अंतिम वर्ष में उर्दू विषय में 150 में से 150 नंबर हासिल किए हैं। आमतौर पर हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट में शत प्रतिशत नंबर मिलने के मामले सामने आते हैं, पर यह पहला मौका है जब बीए में किसी विद्यार्थी ने 100 प्रतिशत नंबर हासिल किए हैं। स्नातक स्तर पर उर्दू अंतिम वर्ष में सबसे ज्यादा नंबर लाने पर तौफीक को बृजनारायण चकबस्त मेमोरियल गोल्ड मेडल दिया जा रहा है। तौफीक लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय से सहयुक्त मुमताज डिग्री कॉलेज के विद्यार्थी हैं।
 
