{"_id":"5b5af4484f1c1b19208b703c","slug":"dr-harinarayan-of-lucknow-taught-children-of-slum-in-summer-vacation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य ने मलिन बस्तियों के बच्चों को दी निःशुल्क शिक्षा, पत्नी ने भी दिया साथ
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 04:23 PM IST
शिक्षक न केवल बच्चों को शिक्षित करते हैं बल्कि समाज को प्रेरणा देने का भी काम करते हैं। नक्खास स्थित एमडी शुक्ला इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य डॉ. हरिनारायण उपाध्याय भी उन्हीं शिक्षकों में से हैं, जो गरीब बच्चों को शिक्षित करने के लिए आगे आए और बाकी शिक्षकों को भी प्रेरित करने का काम कर रहे हैं।
