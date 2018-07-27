शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   dr. harinarayan of lucknow taught children of slum in summer vacation

इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य ने मलिन बस्तियों के बच्चों को दी निःशुल्क शिक्षा, पत्नी ने भी दिया साथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 04:23 PM IST
मलिन बस्ती के बच्चों को पढ़ाते डॉ हरिनारायण
1 of 5
शिक्षक न केवल बच्चों को शिक्षित करते हैं बल्कि समाज को प्रेरणा देने का भी काम करते हैं। नक्खास स्थित एमडी शुक्ला इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य डॉ. हरिनारायण उपाध्याय भी उन्हीं शिक्षकों में से हैं, जो गरीब बच्चों को शिक्षित करने के लिए आगे आए और बाकी शिक्षकों को भी प्रेरित करने का काम कर रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
dr.harinarayan children of slum

Recommended

भगवान चौरसिया
Lucknow

रोज भूखे बच्चों को भोजन कराते हैं यहां 'भगवान', ऐसे हुई शुरुआत

29 जून 2018

MBA Graduate radhika
Chandigarh

MBA पास, पक्की जॉब मिली, पर छोड़ दी और लगा दी रेहड़ी, देने लगी 'मां का प्यार'

3 जनवरी 2018

गेट एग्जाम 2018 की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर
Chandigarh

GATE की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर ने बताया, ये फॉर्मूला अपनाकर रचा इतिहास, पाया मुकाम

19 मार्च 2018

करणबीर सिंह
Chandigarh

बहादुर बेटाः इस लड़के ने ऐसे बचाई 15 बच्चों की जान, PM मोदी रह गए हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

पीसीएस टॉपर तरसेम चंद
Chandigarh

PCS टॉपर की संघर्षगाथा, हौसला टूटा फिर भी रचा इतिहास, बताया सक्सेस फार्मूला

14 मार्च 2018

लेफ्टिनेंट मानवेंद्र
Lucknow

सेना में अफसर बन मानवेंद्र ने बढ़ाया लखनऊ का मान, यहां मिली पहली पोस्टिंग

16 जून 2018

More in Bashindey

बहादुर दंपती कल्याणी व ओमप्रकाश
Lucknow

शाबाशः सरिया के वार के बाद भी डरे नहीं बहादुर दंपती, चोर की कर दी ये हालत

12 अप्रैल 2018

पूर्वा धवन
Lucknow

लखनऊ की पूर्वा ने -32 डिग्री में एवरेस्ट बेस कैंप पर फहराया तिरंगा, आगे की कहानी उनकी ही जुबानी

5 जनवरी 2018

गीता के श्लोक पढ़ती आफरीन
Lucknow

ये मुस्लिम लड़की सुनाएगी गीता के श्लोक, मोदी-योगी हैं इनके आदर्श

15 जनवरी 2018

upsee result 2018 topper
Delhi NCR

UPSEE टॉपर बेटे को पढ़ाने के लिए मां ने छोड़ा था अपना करियर, कुछ ऐसी है इनकी कहानी

31 मई 2018

imran khan
Delhi NCR

NCR के किसान का बेटा मायानगरी में मचा रहा धमाल, सीरियल ‘एक लक्ष्य’ में है लीड

17 फरवरी 2018

anushka panda
Delhi NCR

CBSE 10th Result: स्टीफन हॉकिंग से प्रेरणा लेकर अनुष्का बनीं टॉपर, 80% शरीर नहीं करता काम

30 मई 2018

अंजू पांडेय ने पहाड़ी गीतों से बांधा समां
Lucknow

शिक्षिका अंजू पांडेय ने 12 घंटे पहाड़ी गीत गाकर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

23 मई 2018

sanya gandhi
Delhi NCR

आज का काम आज करने से सान्या बन गई इंडिया टॉपर, अब बनना चाहती हैं IAS

30 मई 2018

shivam mavi
Delhi NCR

अंडर-19 विश्व कप : नोएडा के इस क्रिकेटर पर है सबकी नजर, 3 फरवरी को है फाइनल

31 जनवरी 2018

kalra and kejriwal
Delhi NCR

PICS: U-19 के कमाल क्रिकेटर कालरा से मिले CM केजरीवाल, कहीं ये बातें..

13 फरवरी 2018

sakshi shivanand
Delhi NCR

डाबर आंवला मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रतियोगिता की फाइनलिस्ट साक्षी ने कभी देखे थे ये सपने जो अब हो रहे पूरे

22 फरवरी 2018

srishti kaur
Delhi NCR

अब बॉलीवुड में नजर आएंगी नोएडा गर्ल सृष्टि कौर, इस फिल्म में निभाएंगी मुख्य किरदार

16 अप्रैल 2018

subodh bhati
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडा के इस बेटे ने गोवा में दिखाया बल्ले का दम, दोहरे शतक से दिलाई रिकॉर्ड जीत

26 मार्च 2018

nba star player satnam singh
Delhi NCR

खेत में ही लकड़ी के खंबे पर बनाता था बास्केट, अब अमेरिकी NBA का है स्टार

1 जून 2018

मलिन बस्ती के बच्चों को पढ़ाते डॉ हरिनारायण
मलिन बस्ती के बच्चों को पढ़ातीं भानुमती देवी
मलिन बस्ती के बच्चों को पढ़ाते डॉ हरिनारायण
मलिन बस्ती के बच्चों को पढ़ाते डॉ हरिनारायण
मलिन बस्ती के बच्चों को पढ़ाते डॉ हरिनारायण

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.