डेंगू के मरीजों के लिए 'रामबाण' है ये चीज, दवाइयों से कहीं ज्यादा असरदार, जानिए कैसे

विकास सैनी/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 29 May 2018 01:26 PM IST
consult doctor
1 of 6
डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया के मरीजों के लिए एक चीज ऐसा 'रामबाण' है, जो दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार है और चुटकियों में आराम देगी। ये है कालमेघ के पौधे, जिससे डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया का इलाज संभव है। कालमेघ का नाम एंड्रोग्राफिस पेनिकुलाटा है। पचक आयुर्वेदिक औषधि के रूप में इसका इस्तेमाल सदियों से भारत में हो रहा है।
consult doctor
consult doctor
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
doctor
डॉक्टर
doctor
doctor shimla

