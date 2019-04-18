शहर चुनें

स्टडी में खुलासा, इस उम्र के बाद बिना शादी के भी लड़कियों के अंदर आ जाती है मां की आदत

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 08:43 AM IST
women start turning into their mom
1 of 5
- फोटो : social media
शादी के बाद बच्चे को जन्म देकर ही किसी लड़की के अंदर मां का एहसास पैदा नहीं होता है। बल्कि एक उम्र के बाद लड़कियों में ममता जाग जाती है। इस उम्र के बारे में जानकारी हासिल करने के लिए शोध कराया गया। शोध के दौरान पता चला कि महिला चाहे शादीशुदा हो या अविवाहित हो 33 साल की उम्र के दौरान उनके अंदर मां का एहसास जागने लगता है। 




 
- फोटो : social media
- फोटो : social media
young mother
young mother - फोटो : Richard Swingler/Media Wales
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
