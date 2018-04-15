शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Relationship ›   Unmarried boys often feel jealous of married couples due to these 5 reasons

सिंगल लड़कों को कपल्स की इन 5 बातों से होती है बेहद जलन,कारण दिलचस्प

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 05:06 PM IST
Unmarried boys often feel jealous of married couples due to these 5 reasons
1 of 6
आपने अक्सर मॉल या टूरिस्ट प्लेस पर कपल्स को हाथों में हाथ डाले रोमांटिक अंदाज में घूमते देखा होगा। ऐसे समय शायद ही आपकी नजर कुछ ऐसे सिंगल लड़कों पर पड़ी हो जो टकटकी लगाएं उन्हें देख रहे होते हैं।आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ सिंगल लड़कों के दिल की वो 5 बातें जो किसी कपल्स को देखते ही सबसे पहले उनके मन में आती हैं जिसे सोचकर उन्हें बेहद जलन होने लगती हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
relationship

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about cricket news, Entertainment news, bollywood news, fitness news in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

Know UPSC topper Tina Dabi love story who tied the knot with 2nd topper Athar Aamir in Kashmir

जानिए IAS टॉपर टीना की कैसे शुरू हुई लव स्टोरी, दूल्हा बने सेकेंड टॉपर से कश्मीर में लिए 7 फेरे

10 अप्रैल 2018

Advantages of getting married later in Life

बड़ी उम्र में शादी करने के नुकसान तो बहुत सुने होंगे अब ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे भी जान लें आप

15 अप्रैल 2018

sleeping posture of girls disclose many things about them

सोने के तरीके से जानिए किस लड़की का मिजाज कैसा है, पार्टनर चुनने में होगी आसानी

14 अप्रैल 2018

Money matters in relationship even before marriage
Relationship

अमेरिकी रिसर्च में खुलासा, प्रेमी जोड़े के रिश्ते में शादी से पहले भी अहमियत रखता है पैसा

10 अप्रैल 2018

These five things indicate that someone is very much impressed with you

ये 5 इशारे बताते हैं कि सामने वाला आप पर फिदा है

12 अप्रैल 2018

लड़कियों को करना चाहते हैं आकर्षित

लड़कियों को अपनी ओर करना चाहते हैं आकर्षित तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

9 अप्रैल 2018

More in Relationship

What girls mostly notice in a handsome boy

हैंडसम लड़कों को देखकर ये सोचती हैं लड़कियां!

9 अप्रैल 2018

girls stock their ex like this after breakup
Relationship

ब्रेकअप के बाद एक्स पर ऐसे नजर रखती हैं लड़कियां, जानिए उनके राज

13 अप्रैल 2018

newly wed bride should avoid these things
Relationship

नई नवेली दुल्हन को भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए ये 5 काम

14 अप्रैल 2018

Reasons Why Some Girls remain single for life
Relationship

कुछ लड़कियां क्यों नहीं करतीं जिंदगीभर शादी, लड़के जान लें

9 अप्रैल 2018

couple
Relationship

हर रिश्ता कुछ कहलाता है, अगर ध्यान में रखेंगे ये 5 बातें तो कभी नहीं आएगी उनमें दरार

13 अप्रैल 2018

These Tips Make Your Life Very Romantic
Relationship

ये 8 काम रोमांस को कर देंगे जवान, आजमा कर देखिए तो सही

13 अप्रैल 2018

women can never improve these habits of her partner

मर्दों की इन आदतों को कभी नहीं सुधार सकतीं महिलाएं

9 अप्रैल 2018

know perfect age of marriage with reasons

इस उम्र में करेंगे शादी तो संबंध बनाने में नहीं होगी परेशानी

10 अप्रैल 2018

These 5 precautionary measures must be taken before proposing any girl

लड़की को प्रपोज करने से पहले जरूर बरतें ये 5 सावधानियां वरना बनी बनाई बात जाएगी बिगड़

14 अप्रैल 2018

relationship
Relationship

कहीं आपकी पत्नी आपको धोखा तो नहीं दे रही, ये 5 संकेत बता देंगे सारी सच्चाई

10 अप्रैल 2018

Things Boys notice in girls at first sight
Relationship

पहली नजर में लड़कियों में ये देखते हैं लड़के!

9 अप्रैल 2018

टैटू वाले लड़के होते हैं धोखेबाज

टैटू वाले लड़कों से सावधान रहें लड़कियां, पीठ पीछे करते हैं ये काम

11 अप्रैल 2018

Top 5 Honeymoon Destinations of India
Relationship

भारत के 5 बेस्ट हनीमून डेस्टिनेशन्स, यहां जमकर फरमा सकते हैं इश्क

10 अप्रैल 2018

reasons why men are cheater by their life partners

सावधान! इस तरह के मर्दों को धोखा देती हैं उनकी लाइफपार्टनर

11 अप्रैल 2018

These 5 signs indicates that your expartner wants to get back together with you

ये 5 संकेत बताते है आपका एक्स पार्टनर दोबारा आना चाहता है आपके करीब

11 अप्रैल 2018

Know what wishes of girlfriend can never be fulfilled by a boy
Relationship

लड़के अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की ये इच्छा कभी पूरी नही कर सकते, जानें वजह

3 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.