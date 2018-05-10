शहर चुनें

Mother's Day: बेटियों के दिल की बात निकलवाने के लिए किस हद तक गुजर जाती है मां, ये रहे 5 सबूत

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 05:07 PM IST
Mothers Day 2018: Things Indian Moms Love to Say their kids
बच्चे चाहे कितने भी बड़े क्यों न हो जाएं अपनी मम्मी के लिए वो हमेशा छोटे ही बने रहते हैं।हर मां का अपने बच्चे के साथ बहुत ही खट्टा-मीठा रिश्ता होता है। जिसमें मां की डांट पड़ने के बाद भी उनके लिए गुस्से की जगह प्यार और बढ़ता रहता है। आइए इस मदर्स डे पर जानते हैं हर मां की पसंदीदा वो 5 बातें जो अक्सर वो अपने बच्चों को सुनाती रहती हैं। 
