बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रहने वाली लड़कियां शादी से पहले करवा रहीं हैं ये सर्जरी
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 02:01 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर की निवासी 22 वर्षीय गौरी (काल्पनिक नाम) पिछले दो वर्ष से दिल्ली के पूर्वी इलाके में रहती हैं। वे गुरुग्राम स्थित एक नामचीन बीपीओ कंपनी में कार्यरत हैं। उनके साथ एक बचपन का दोस्त भी नौकरी करता है। चूंकि इन दोनों के बीच 8 वर्षों से प्रेम संबंध था। इसलिए दिल्ली आने के बाद दोनों ने लिव इन में रहने का फैसला लिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a4f2f754f1c1bd5178b504b","slug":"know-why-girls-are-desperate-to-do-hymen-surgery-just-before-their-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.