बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7d42f94f1c1b90268b92b7","slug":"chocolate-day-2018-gift-for-girlfriend-types-of-chocolates-to-celebrate-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0921\u0947 2018: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
चॉकलेट डे 2018: लड़कियों को पसंद आती हैं ऐसी चॉकलेट्स, वजह भी जान लें
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 12:31 PM IST
रोज-डे के साथ शुरू हुआ वैलेंटाइन्स वीक पूरी तरह से सोशल मीडिया पर छाया है। प्यार के इजहार के बाद अब बारी है अपने प्यार में मिठास भरने की। वैलेंटाइन वीक का तीसरा दिन यानवी 9 फरवरी, चॉकलेट-डे के रूप में मनाया जाता है। बाजार में हर जगह युवाओं को लुभाने के लिए दिल के आकार से लेकर और भी कई डिजाइन में चॉकलेट्स बाजार में मिल रही हैं।
लेकिन अगर आप अपने पार्टनर को इंप्रेस करना चाहते हैं तो उनके लिए ऐसी चॉकलेट चुनें जो उनके लिए सेहतमंद भी हो। अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7d42f94f1c1b90268b92b7","slug":"chocolate-day-2018-gift-for-girlfriend-types-of-chocolates-to-celebrate-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0921\u0947 2018: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a7d42f94f1c1b90268b92b7","slug":"chocolate-day-2018-gift-for-girlfriend-types-of-chocolates-to-celebrate-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0921\u0947 2018: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a7d42f94f1c1b90268b92b7","slug":"chocolate-day-2018-gift-for-girlfriend-types-of-chocolates-to-celebrate-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0921\u0947 2018: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a7d42f94f1c1b90268b92b7","slug":"chocolate-day-2018-gift-for-girlfriend-types-of-chocolates-to-celebrate-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0921\u0947 2018: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a7d42f94f1c1b90268b92b7","slug":"chocolate-day-2018-gift-for-girlfriend-types-of-chocolates-to-celebrate-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0921\u0947 2018: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a7d42f94f1c1b90268b92b7","slug":"chocolate-day-2018-gift-for-girlfriend-types-of-chocolates-to-celebrate-valentines-day-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0921\u0947 2018: \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.