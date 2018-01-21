बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a64739d4f1c1b87268b5907","slug":"where-does-it-come-from-here-is-some-interesting-things-about-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
चॉकलेट के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप, कैसे पड़ा नाम और कहां से आई, रोचक बातें
गोविंद कुमार, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 05:36 PM IST
'चॉकलेट' का यह नाम कैसे पड़ा इसके बारे में कई अलग-अलग विचार हैं। कुछ के अनुसार, यह शब्द मूलत: स्पैनिश भाषा का शब्द है। ज्यादातर तथ्य बताते हैं कि 'चॉकलेट' शब्द माया और एजटेक सभ्यताओं से ही निकला है, जो मध्य अमेरिका से संबंध रखती हैं। एजटेक की भाषा नेहुटल में चॉकलेट' शब्द का मतलब होता है खट्टा या कड़वा।
2000 वर्ष पूर्व अमेरिका के वर्षा वनों में कोको के पेड़ खोजे गए थे। केको या कोको के पेड़ की फलियों में जो बीज होते हैं, उनसे चॉकलेट बनाई जाती है। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि सबसे पहले चॉकलेट मैक्सिको और मध्य अमेरिका में ही बनाई गई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a64739d4f1c1b87268b5907","slug":"where-does-it-come-from-here-is-some-interesting-things-about-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a64739d4f1c1b87268b5907","slug":"where-does-it-come-from-here-is-some-interesting-things-about-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a64739d4f1c1b87268b5907","slug":"where-does-it-come-from-here-is-some-interesting-things-about-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a64739d4f1c1b87268b5907","slug":"where-does-it-come-from-here-is-some-interesting-things-about-chocolate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908, \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.