Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Healthy Food ›   how these 5 chocolates get unique names

दुनिया में बिकती हैं 5 अलग तरह की चॉकलेट, कैसे मिले इन्हें अनोखे नाम

गोविंद कुमार, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 05:07 PM IST
how these 5 chocolates get unique names
1 of 6
चॉकलेट खाना किसे पसंद नहीं। दुनियाभर में स्विट्जरलैंड और बेल्जियम की चॉकलेट का नाम है। सिर्फ बच्चों को ही नहीं हर उम्र के लोगों को चॉकलेट पसंद होती है। बच्चों को खुश करने से लेकर गर्लफ्रेंड को मनाने तक के लिए सबका इलाज है चॉकलेट। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे है 5 चॉकलेट और इनके अनोखे नाम के बारे में। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
chocolate chocolate lovers

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about cricket news, Entertainment news , fitness news, bollywood news in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

Where does it come from here is some interesting things about chocolate
Healthy Food

चॉकलेट के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप, कैसे पड़ा नाम और कहां से आई, रोचक बातें

21 जनवरी 2018

Chocolate lovers are going to get bad news in a few years
Healthy Food

चॉकलेट के शौकीनों को कुछ सालों में मिलने वाली हैं बुरी खबर, अभी से तैयार रहें

21 जनवरी 2018

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

21 जनवरी 2018

This Is How Black Pepper Helps In Weight Loss
Healthy Food

काली मिर्च का ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल, मोटापा होगा छूमंतर

20 जनवरी 2018

Shilpa Shetty Shares Easy Recipie For Protien Rich Asian Stir Fry Vegetable
Healthy Food

प्रोटीन के लिए मीट नहीं, ट्राई करें ये डिश, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने शेयर की स्पेशल रेसिपी

19 जनवरी 2018

Makar Sankranti 2018 Know 10 Benefits Of Til Or Sesame Seed
Healthy Food

तिल के ये 10 फायदे जान जाओगे तो रोज खाओगे, चीन और जापान के लोग भी मानते हैं इसका दम

21 जनवरी 2018

More in Healthy Food

Healthy Salads To Take In Brunch Or Lunch
Healthy Food

घर पर रखी है दावत तो परोसें ये लजीज सलाद, जानें 2-मिनट रेसिपी

15 जनवरी 2018

Easy Recepie Of Mohanpuri Biryani
Healthy Food

फूड कॉर्नर: घर में ऐसे बनाएं मोहनपुरी बिरयानी

19 जनवरी 2018

these foods helps to improve your digestion and clean your stomach
Healthy Food

पेट साफ रखना है तो शाम के नाश्ते में जरूर खाएं ये चीजें

16 जनवरी 2018

Five Benefits Of Chewing Betle Leaves Or Paan
Healthy Food

'फर्स्ट नाइट' पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन को क्यों खिलाते हैं चीज, जानें 5 बड़े फायदे

21 जनवरी 2018

add this dishes in your dinner which is best source of protein intake
Healthy Food

हेल्थ के साथ टेस्ट का भी रखना है ख्याल तो डिनर में खाएं ये डिश

21 जनवरी 2018

Do not Drink Milk Or Its Product After Eating These Food Items
Healthy Food

इन चीजों को खाने के बाद भूल कर भी ना करें दूध का सेवन

19 दिसंबर 2017

Do you ever heard of the side effects of eating too much Oatmeal
Healthy Food

दलिया खाने से पहले इसके फायदे ही नहीं नुकसान भी जान लें

14 दिसंबर 2017

This Is How Guava Helps In Weight Loss
Healthy Food

सर्दियों में घटाना है वजन तो जरूर खाएं ये फल

16 दिसंबर 2017

Intresting Facts About Bengali Seafood Cuisine Daab Chingri Made With Coconut And Shrimps
Healthy Food

डाभ चिंगड़ी: बीमारियों से दूर रखेगी दूध और मछली से बनी ये डिश

18 दिसंबर 2017

Make your Christmas special with this delicious Orange Cake, know the recipe
Healthy Food

क्रिसमस डे पर अपने घर में बनाएं ऑरेंज केक, रेसिपी भी जान लीजिए

15 दिसंबर 2017

Know about the diet which can do wonders to your sex life
Healthy Food

सेक्स लाइफ को बनाना चाहते हैं बेहतर, तो डाइट में जरूर शामिल करें ये चीजें

2 जनवरी 2018

you need to know about benefits of peanuts
Healthy Food

मूंगफली के ये फायदे जान लेंगे तो कभी नहीं कहेंगे इसे टाइम पास

4 जनवरी 2018

These Aphrodisiac Or Love Food Will Increase Romance In Your Life
Healthy Food

जाना है 'उनके' करीब, तो सर्दियों में जरूर करें इन चीजों का सेवन

20 दिसंबर 2017

Do Not Eat These Food Items If You Want To Avoid Stones In Body
Healthy Food

इन चीजों को खाने से होती है पथरी, आपको भनक तक नहीं लगेगी...

28 दिसंबर 2017

Instead of almond now eat pomegranate to boost your memory
Healthy Food

याद्दाश्त बढ़ानी है तो बादाम नहीं खाएं ये लाल फल, जल्द दिखेगा फर्क

7 जनवरी 2018

you should never eat these 7 foods at night
Healthy Food

रात को ये 7 फूड खाने से पहले सौ बार सोचें, फायदे-नुकसान जान लीजिए

3 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.