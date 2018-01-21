बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शोध में खुलासाः दुनिया में चॉकलेट की बिक्री गिरी, भारत के आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले
गोविंद कुमार, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 05:49 PM IST
भारत में तेजी से चॉकलेट की खपत बढ़ती हुई देखी गई है। एक शोध के अनुसार, सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं भारत में चॉकलेट की खपत विश्व में सबसे तेजी से बढ़ रही है। साल 2016 में भारत में चॉकलेट की 13 फीसदी खरीद बढ़ी।
लंदन की ग्लोबल मार्केट फर्म मिंटेल स्टेट्स द्वारा किए गए एक शोध में यह सामने आया है कि अन्य देशों में जहां चॉकलेट की लोकप्रियता और बिक्री में कमी आई है, वहीं पिछले कुछ सालों में भारत में चॉकलेट की मांग तेजी से बढ़ी है। साल 2016 में देश में 228,000 टन चॉकलेट की खपत हुई। 2016 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 95,000 टन और इंडोनेशिया में 94,000 टन चॉकलेट की खपत हुई थी।
