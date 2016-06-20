शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus 'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Healthy Food ›   foods that will increase male fertility

पुरुष इन 7 चीजों का रोज करें सेवन, पौरुष रहेगा कायम

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 11:49 AM IST
फर्टिलिटी
1 of 9

अगर आप बच्चा प्लान कर रहे हैं और लम्बे समय से गुड न्यूज़ नही मिल रही तो हो सकता है कि विटामिन और कैल्शियम की कमी की वजह से प्रजनन क्षमता में कमी हो। मर्दानगी बचाने या गर्भधारण करने के लिए जरूरी है कि सही तरह का भोजन किया जाए। जानिए कुछ ऐसे खाद्य पदार्थ के बारे में जिनसे पुरुषों की प्रजनन क्षमता (Fertility) बढ़ती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
fertility problem food for fertility fertility male fertility

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about cricket news, Entertainment news , fitness news, bollywood news in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

healthy food
Healthy Food

स्कूल से बच्चे लाते हैं लंच बॉक्स वापस तो आजमाएं ये शानदार तरीके

27 अप्रैल 2018

The Best Way to Pick a juicy delicious red watermelon
Healthy Food

ये 5 टिप्स बताएंगे कि तरबूज मीठा और लाल है या नहीं

24 अप्रैल 2018

Amazing Benefits Of Lentil Horse Gram
Healthy Food

मर्दानगी बढ़ाने में सहायक है ये दाल, पुरुष नियमित रूप से करें सेवन

4 अप्रैल 2018

fruit which help controlling your diabetes
Healthy Food

शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

2 अप्रैल 2018

health benefits of raisin in daily life
Healthy Food

रात भर भीगे हुए किशमिश के हैं कई चमत्कारी फायदे, जानिए कैसे?

16 अप्रैल 2018

cinnamon can enhance your sex power

यौन शक्ति बढ़ाती है जरा सी दालचीनी, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

10 अप्रैल 2018

More in Healthy Food

benefits of dragon fruit which protects ageing
Healthy Food

इस फल को खाने से पास नहीं फटकता बुढ़ापा, आजमां कर देखिए

3 अप्रैल 2018

दूध
Healthy Food

दूध पीते वक्त इन चीजों से करें परहेज, वरना हो सकता है नुकसान

6 अप्रैल 2018

हेल्दी फूड
Healthy Food

सुबह खाली पेट न खाएं ये चीजें, होगा बड़ा नुकसान

7 अप्रैल 2018

फ्रिज
Healthy Food

टमाटर को फ्रिज में रखेंगे तो पड़ेगा भारी, ये चीजें भी करती हैं नुकसान

30 मार्च 2018

Benefits Of Passion Fruit for your health
Healthy Food

हड्डियों को मजबूत करता है ये खास फल, इसका नाम भी है काफी दिलचस्प

9 अप्रैल 2018

health benefits of jaggery

गुड़ खाने के हैं इतने फायदे, जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

10 अप्रैल 2018

list of food that affects male fertility and sperm counts
Healthy Food

इन 5 चीजों का सेवन भूलकर भी न करें पुरुष, वरना खतरे में पड़ सकती है मर्दानगी

28 मार्च 2018

Mango
Healthy Food

सड़क किनारे रेहड़ी से आम और केले खरीदते हैं, तो देखिए कितने बड़े खतरे में हैं आप!

16 अप्रैल 2018

Side effects of putting kneading dough on fridge
Healthy Food

भूलकर भी न रखें फ्रिज में गूंथा हुआ आटा, ये होते हैं 3 बड़े नुकसान

26 मार्च 2018

caradamom

सोने से पहले पुरुष रोज खाएं 2 इलायची, मोटापा कम होने के साथ दूर होगी खास कमजोरी

16 अप्रैल 2018

muskmelon
Healthy Food

आ गई गर्मियां, शरीर को ठंडा रखने के लिए जरूर खाएं यह फल, फायदे और भी

27 मार्च 2018

honey
Healthy Food

घर में रखे शहद के ये फायदे नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जान लेंगे तो खाए बिना रह नहीं पाएंगे

18 अप्रैल 2018

Know why dry fruits is good for heart but intake of meat protein can be dangerous to your health

दिल के लिए फायदेमंद है ड्राई फ्रूट्स लेकिन इस खास प्रोटीन से बढ़ता है खतरा

12 अप्रैल 2018

summer drink grape lassi
Healthy Food

गर्मी में लू से बचने के लिए 'वरदान' है अंगूर की लस्सी, घर में बेहद आसान है बनाने की विधि

2 अप्रैल 2018

fruits
Healthy Food

गर्मियों में जरूर करें इन 5 चीजों का सेवन, कुछ ही दिनों में मोटापा होगा छूमंतर

1 अप्रैल 2018

Know you should avoid eating which five vegetables in the season of summer

गर्मियों में भूलकर भी न खाएं ये 5 सब्जियां, उठाना पड़ सकता है नुकसान

5 अप्रैल 2018

फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी
फर्टिलिटी

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.