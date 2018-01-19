Download App
प्रेग्नेंट महिलाओं को भारत के इन शहरों में नहीं देना चाहिए बच्चे को जन्म, वजह भी जान लो

19 Jan 2018
This Is How Air Pollution Affects Women And Foetus During Pregnancy

प्रदूषण की वजह से सेहत संबधी कई समस्याएं होती हैं। इस पर कई शोध भी हुए हैं। हाल ही में हुए एक शोध के मुताबिक, प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान यदि महिलाएं प्रदूषण की चपेट में आती हैं, तो उनके बच्चे कम वजन के पैदा होते हैं।
