अगर डाइटिंग करने के बाद भी वजन नहीं होता कम तो पढ़े ये खबर
रूपायन डेस्क, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 05:31 PM IST
वजन कम करने के लिए लोग बिना डॉक्टर की सलाह लिए ही डाइटिंग करने लगते हैं, लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि वजन घटाने का यह तरीका आपके लिए गलत भी साबित हो सकता है। 'द हंग्री ब्रेन' के लेखक डॉ. स्टीफन गाएनेट बताते हैं कि शरीर के वजन को हमारे मस्तिष्क द्वारा नियंत्रित किया जाता है, लेकिन जब हम डाइटिंग करते हैं या अपने आपको खाने से रोकते हैं, तब हमारा मस्तिष्क उलटे तरीके से काम करता है।
