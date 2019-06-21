शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Health & Fitness ›   fight with husband benefits arguing with spouse relationship love research

पतियों से लड़ने वाली महिलाओं को होता है ये बड़ा फायदा, बदल जाती है जिंदगी

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 03:35 PM IST
couple fight
1 of 6
couple fight
क्या आप जानते हैं कि आपस में झगड़ा करने वाले दंपती की उम्र लंबी होती है। एक नए शोध में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है। हालांकि आपको यह बात थोड़ा हैरान जरूरी करेगी लेकिन शोध के निष्कर्ष का कहना है कि आपसे में झगड़ा करने वाले पति-पत्नी के बीच न सिर्फ प्रेम संबंध मजबूत होते हैं, बल्कि उनकी उम्र भी बढ़ जाती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
relationship tips relationship tips in hindi husband wife fight partners fighting love relationship spouse relationship love research benefits of fighting with your spouse tags tags
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

विज्ञापन

Recommended

फेसबुक बताएगा आपको है कौन-सा रोग?
Health & Fitness

अब फेसबुक बताएगा आपको है कौन-सी बीमारी?

21 जून 2019

drinking water
Health & Fitness

5 लक्षण जो बताते हैं आप पी रहे हैं ज्यादा पानी, फायदे की जगह हो सकता है नुकसान

20 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
world music day 2019 theme history benefits and significance
Health & Fitness

योग दिवस के साथ आज दुनिया संगीत दिवस का भी जश्न मनाएगीWorld Music Day 2019: संगीत के स्वास्थ्य लाभ जानकर, धुनों की जादुई दुनिया से हो जाएगा और प्यार

21 जून 2019

yoga
Health & Fitness

International Yoga Day 2019: योग करते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये 7 तरह की गलतियां, पड़ सकती हैं आप पर भारी

21 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
common side effects of birth control pills every woman should know
Health & Fitness

क्या आप भी गर्भ निरोधक दवाइयां करती हैं इस्तेमाल? हो सकते हैं ये 'साइड इफेक्ट'

19 जून 2019

litchi cause Acute encephalitis syndrome children dying in muzaffarpur
Health & Fitness

मुजफ्फरपुर: क्या 128 बच्चों की मौत का कारण सच में लीची है?

18 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Health & Fitness

weight loss
Health & Fitness

पतला होना है तो आपके लिए है ये डाइट, 21 दिन में घट जाएगा 7 किलो वजन

17 जून 2019

वजन घटाने के टिप्स
Health & Fitness

225 किलो का था यह शख्स, तीन महीने में घटाया 18 किलो वजन और दिए ये टिप्स 

19 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
गंध
Health & Fitness

गंध सूंघने में नाक ही नहीं ये अंग भी आता है काम, वैज्ञानिकों की नई खोज

19 जून 2019

रेड मीट
Health & Fitness

सावधान! ज्यादा मांसाहार करते हैं तो हो सकती है मौत, शोध का दावा

19 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
brushing teeth
Health & Fitness

मसूड़ों की परेशानी को न लें हल्के में, हो सकती है ये खतरनाक और लाइलाज बीमारी 

20 जून 2019

बिहार में इंसेफलाइटिस का कहर
Health & Fitness

सेहत के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद है लीची, विटामिन सी और बी के साथ ये पौष्टिक तत्व मौजूद

18 जून 2019

चमकी बुखार
Health & Fitness

क्या लीची खाने से हो रहा चमकी बुखार? 80 बच्चों की जान लेने वाले इंसेफलाइटिस के लक्षण जानें 

17 जून 2019

सेब खाने के फायदे
Health & Fitness

अल्जाइमर, कैंसर और ट्यूमर से बचना है तो रोज सुबह खाएं एक सेब

19 जून 2019

stomach pain woman
Health & Fitness

कब्ज और गैस की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए करें बस ये तीन काम

17 जून 2019

ice therapy
Health & Fitness

अब बर्फ से भी कर सकते हैं वजन कम, लेकिन इन चीजों की बरतनी होगी सावधानी

19 जून 2019

high bp
Health & Fitness

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की रहती है शिकायत तो आजमाएं ये घरेलू नुस्खे,दवा की भी नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत

15 जून 2019

योगा
Health & Fitness

योग करने से पहले जान लीजिए ये 6 बातें नहीं तो आ सकती है दिक्कत

21 जून 2019

international yoga day 2019 women several health issues solved through yoga practice
Health & Fitness

महिलाओं के लिए किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं है योग, इन गंभीर बीमारियों से मिलती है राहत

21 जून 2019

dance
Health & Fitness

डांस सिर्फ वजन ही नहीं घटाता, इसके ये फायदे कर देंगे आपको हैरान

19 जून 2019

गंदे जूते पहनने से नहीं होता अस्थमा
Health & Fitness

घर के भीतर गंदे जूते पहनने से बच्चों को नहीं होता अस्थमा, शोध में खुलासा

18 जून 2019

मोटापा
Health & Fitness

मोटापे को न लें हल्के में, हो सकता है हार्ट अटैक, एक्सपर्ट ने जारी की ये चेतावनी

18 जून 2019

couple fight
couple fight
couple fight
couple fight
couple fight
couple fight
couple fight
couple fight
couple fight
couple fight - फोटो : couple fight
couple fight
couple fight - फोटो : couple fight
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

स्वस्थ और निरोगी काया के लिए देशभर में लोगों ने किया योग

हर साल 21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया जाता है। देहरादून, हल्द्वानी से लेकर हरिद्वार तक लोगों ने योग किया। लोगों ने जाना कि योग करना मतलब शारीरिक, मानसिक और आध्यात्मिक अनुभव से गुजरना है।

21 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड योगा 3:28

शिल्पा शेट्टी से लेकर करीना कपूर खान तक बॉलीवुड की ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां योग करके खुद को रखती हैं फिट

21 जून 2019

concept pic 1:53

SSC GD Result 2019 जारी, ssc.nic.in पर इस तरह देखें

21 जून 2019

टोल प्लाजा 0:38

गुरुग्राम में टोल प्लाजा की महिला कर्मचारी पर हमला, आरोपी फरार

21 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 23:11

जानिए आयुर्वेद और योग के वो फायदे जो आपको तन-मन से बनाएंगे स्वस्थ और खुशहाल

21 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.