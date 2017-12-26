Download App
ITBP में हेड कांस्टेबल के पद पर वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 08:48 AM IST
Vacancy in Indo-Tibetan Border Police for head constable and constable post

इंडो तिब्बत बॉर्डर पुलिस फोर्स (ITBP) में हेड कांस्टेबल और कांस्टेबल के पद पर वैकेंसी निकली हैं।  इसके लिए योग्यता 10वीं और 12वीं पास रखी गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

