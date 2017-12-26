Download App
झारखंड सरकार में सिटी मैनेजर बनने का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:54 AM IST
vacancy in Jharkhand Government for City Manager post

झारखंड सरकार में सिटी मैनेजर के पद के लिए वैकेंसी निकली हैं। आवेदन के लिए अंतिम तारीख 1 जनवरी रखी गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

