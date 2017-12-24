AIIMS में स्टाफ नर्स समेत अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, अंतिम तारीख 04 जनवरी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
Recruitment in AIIMS, Rishikesh for 153 post of staff nurse and other {"_id":"5a3f433c4f1c1b0e788b4983","slug":"recruitment-in-aiims-rishikesh-for-153-post-of-staff-nurse-and-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"AIIMS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 04 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
AIIMS, ऋषिकेश में स्टाफ नर्स समेत अन्य पदों पर भर्ती की जा रही हैं। आवेदन के लिए अंतिम तारीख 04 जनवरी रखी गई है। आवेदन करने के लिए उम्मीदवार संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जाएं और मौजूद दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.