BUIDCO में जनरल मैनेजर और प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर बनने का मौका
बिहार अर्बन इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन (BUIDCO) में जनरल मैनेजर, प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर एवं डिप्टी प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर के पद पर वैकेंसी निकली है। इसके लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
