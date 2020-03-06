शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   becil recruitment 2020 data entry operators posts vacant

BECIL: बस एक इंटरव्यू दें और पा लें सरकारी नौकरी, यहां से लें जानकारी

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 04:26 PM IST
जॉब्स
1 of 5
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
BECIL (Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited) Recruitment 2020: ब्रॉडकास्ट इंजीनियरींग कंसल्टेंट्स इंडिया लिमिटेड (बेसिल) में अनेक पदों पर भर्तियां चल रही हैं। ये भर्तियां डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर (डीईओ) और सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ के रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए की जा रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 09 मार्च, 2020 को समाप्त हो जाएगी। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आवेदन प्रक्रिया समाप्त होने से पहले ही आवेदन करा लें। आवेदन से संबंधित पूरी जानकारी के लिए उम्मीदवार को विज्ञापन लिंक के साथ-साथ आवेदन लिंक भी खबर में आगे की स्लाइड्स में दिया जा रहा है। इस नौकरी से संबंधित विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए अगली स्लाइड देखें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
becil sarkari naukri सरकारी नौकरी

 रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Job
Government Jobs

स्नातकों के लिए सरकारी नौकरी, जान लें चयन प्रक्रिया

6 मार्च 2020

JOB SHIMLA
Government Jobs

SCCL: स्नातकों को मिलेगी लाखों की सैलरी, ट्रेनी के पद खाली

6 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
Sarkari Naukri ISRO Recruitment 2020 Vacancies for Technician, Hindi Typist & Various posts
Government Jobs

ISRO में है नौकरी का मौका, आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि आज

6 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri CRPF Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Head Constable Posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

CRPF में निकली बंपर भर्तियां, 12वीं पास के लिए 1412 पद खाली

6 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Job
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका, बस हिंदी विषय की हो जानकारी

5 मार्च 2020

Scientist
Government Jobs

साइंटिस्ट के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, आज ही करें आवेदन

5 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Sarkari Naukri UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020 Vacancies for ARO, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and other posts
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी समेत कई पद हैं खाली

5 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri CGPSC Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Civil Judge posts know how to apply govt jobs
Government Jobs

लाॅ डिग्री धारकों के लिए नौकरी का मौका, आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू

5 मार्च 2020

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
SGT University (Advertorial)

भविष्य के लिए मैनेजर तैयार कर रहा है एसजीटी विश्वविद्यालय
विज्ञापन
Sarkari Naukri DRDO Recruitment 2020 apply for Trade Apprentice 41 Posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

DRDO: सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा मौका, 06 मार्च है आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

5 मार्च 2020

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Junior Engineer Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2020
Government Jobs

कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड में हाे रही हैं बंपर भर्तियां, यहां 1000 से ज्यादा पद खाली

5 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
भारतीय संचार निगम लिमिटेड
Government Jobs

BSNL में नौकरी करने का सपना अब होगा पूरा, बिना कोई परीक्षा होगा चयन

5 मार्च 2020

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Admit Card 2020
Government Jobs

SSC CHSL Tier-1 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

5 मार्च 2020

Govt Jobs BEL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy for Trainee Hindi Officer & Trainee Publication Officer posts
Government Jobs

भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स लिमिटेड ने मांगे हैं आवेदन, अंतिम तिथि है नजदीक

4 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri Air India Limited Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Supervisor Security posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

AIR INDIA में करियर बनाने का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

4 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri WBHRB Recruitment 2020 vacancies for Driver posts Govt Jobs
Government Jobs

8वीं पास के लिए नौकरी का मौका, यहां 300 पदों पर हो रही हैं भर्तियां

4 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020, apply for Ship Design Assistants Vacancy govt jobs
Government Jobs

अगर है ये डिग्री तो जल्द करें आवेदन, कोचीन शिपयार्ड दे रहा है नौकरी का बेहतरीन मौका

4 मार्च 2020

BPSSC Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए यहां कई पद हैं खाली, जल्द करें आवेदन

4 मार्च 2020

railway
Government Jobs

रेलवे में हजारों पदों के लिए 1.89 करोड़ लोगों ने किए आवेदन, रेल मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

4 मार्च 2020

aai
Government Jobs

AAI: स्नातकों को नहीं देना कोई शुल्क, आवेदन के लिए कुछ घंटे बाकी

4 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2020 apply for faculty Posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

AIIMS: उत्तर प्रदेश में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, सरकारी नौकरी पाने का शानदार मौका

3 मार्च 2020

ssa punjab recruitment government teaching job vacancy for 2102 master cadre posts apply here
Government Jobs

शिक्षकों के दो हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्तियां, बस दो पड़ावों को करना होगा पार

3 मार्च 2020

UPSC IFS
Government Jobs

UPSC: बनें IFS अधिकारी, आवेदन का आखिरी माैका

3 मार्च 2020

जॉब्स
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
जॉब्स
जॉब्स - फोटो : Social Media
jobs
jobs
jobs
jobs
jobs
jobs
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited