वेलेंटाइन डे पर गुंडागर्दी: प्रेमी जोड़ों से कान पकड़वाकर लगवाई उठक-बैठक, हाथापाई भी

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 06:02 PM IST
वेलेंटाइन डे पर प्रेमी जोड़ों के साथ बदसलूकी के मामले भी सामने आए। कुछ जगह तो गुंडागर्दी की हदें भी पार हुई। अजमेर में शिवसेना हिंदुस्तान के कार्यकर्ताओं प्रेमी जोड़ों से उठक-बैठक लगवाई। इस दौरान हाथापाई भी की गई। 
