{"_id":"5a5ae0384f1c1be3408b4c74","slug":"padmavati-controversy-jauhar-smriti-given-life-threats-to-filmmakers-ahead-of-release","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0936\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस बार राजपूतों ने दी कड़ी चेतावनी फिल्म रिलीज हुई तो फिल्ममेकर्स का ये होगा हश्र
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 10:14 AM IST
फिल्म पद्मावत के रिलीज के दिन जैसे जैसे पास आते जा रहे हैं वैसे वैसे राजपूतों का आक्रोश भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। इस बार राजपूत समाज फिल्ममेकर्स को कड़े शब्दों में जान से मार देने की धमकी दी है।
