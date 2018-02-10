बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिवजी का ऐसा चमत्कारी मंदिर, जहां होती है पाप मुक्ति वो भी सर्टिफिकेट के साथ
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:44 PM IST
भगवान शिव के मंदिर और उनके चमत्कारों को लेकर कई बातें चलन में हैं। कहीं भोलेनाथ को भांग चढ़ाई जाती है तो कहीं झाडू। कहीं पहाड़ों पर शिव विराजित हैं तो कहीं शिवलिंग का आकार चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। इस बीच हम ऐसे मंदिर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जहां डुबकी लगाने के बाद पाप मुक्ति हो जाती है, वो भी सर्टिफिकेट के साथ।
