बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7a7d664f1c1b91268b8c57","slug":"kangana-ranaut-s-film-manikarnika-has-a-connection-with-brahmin-community","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, '\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'मणिकर्णिका' पर ब्राह्मणों को ऑब्जेक्शन, 'झांसी की रानी' से ये है उनका कनेक्शन
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:52 AM IST
दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म पद्मावत के बाद अब कंगना रानौत की फिल्म मणिकर्णिका को लेकर भी बवाल होने लगा है। ब्राह्मण समाज की ओर से विरोध के स्वर तेज होने लगे हैं। अब सवाल यह उठता है राजपूत समाज ने रानी पद्मिनी के वंशज होने के चलते विरोध दर्ज करवाया था। रानी लक्ष्मी बाई पर बन रही फिल्म से ब्राह्मण समाज का क्या कनेक्शन है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7a7d664f1c1b91268b8c57","slug":"kangana-ranaut-s-film-manikarnika-has-a-connection-with-brahmin-community","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, '\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a7d664f1c1b91268b8c57","slug":"kangana-ranaut-s-film-manikarnika-has-a-connection-with-brahmin-community","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, '\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a7d664f1c1b91268b8c57","slug":"kangana-ranaut-s-film-manikarnika-has-a-connection-with-brahmin-community","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, '\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a7d664f1c1b91268b8c57","slug":"kangana-ranaut-s-film-manikarnika-has-a-connection-with-brahmin-community","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, '\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a7d664f1c1b91268b8c57","slug":"kangana-ranaut-s-film-manikarnika-has-a-connection-with-brahmin-community","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094d\u092e\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, '\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.