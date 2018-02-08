बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7bf3304f1c1bcb268b8c2f","slug":"ayodhya-case-hearing-start-again-from-today-for-temple-stone-reaching-regularly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आज से फिर छाएगा राम मंदिर मुद्दा, मंदिर निर्माण के लिए यहां से लगातार पहुंच रहा है पत्थर
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:27 PM IST
अध्योध्या मामले से जुड़े दोनों पक्षों को उम्मीद है कि इस वर्ष के अंत तक करीब तीन दशक से जारी विवाद में फैसला आ सकता है। इसके लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज से सुनवाई करने जा रहा है। हालांकि राम जन्मभूमि न्यास अयोध्या में भगवान श्रीराम के भव्य मंदिर निर्माण की तैयारी वर्ष 1990 से कर रहा है।
