World highest post office Hikkism, you can also send a letter from here

ये है दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा डाकघर, आप भी भेज सकते हैं यहां से चिट्ठी

अमित कुमार, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 01:02 PM IST
हिक्किम डाकघर
हिक्किम डाकघर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया में आखिर चिट्ठियां कौन भेजता है? ये सवाल आपके भी मन में जरूर उठता होगा। मगर अपने देश में अभी भी ऐसी कई जगह हैं, जहां आज भी चिट्ठी ही अपनों का हालचाल जानने का प्रमुख साधन है। क्या आप यह जानते हैं कि दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा डाकघर भी अपने देश में ही है। आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय डाक दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको यहां की सैर कराते हैं।

हिमाचल प्रदेश के स्पीति में हिक्किम नाम के गांव में स्थित है दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा डाकघर। 14567 फीट यानी 4440 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर जहां सांस लेने के लिए भी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है, वहां यह डाकघर 1983 से दूर-दराज के दुर्गम गांवों तक चिट्ठियां पहुंचा रहा है।
post office spiti हिमाचल प्रदेश स्पीति
हिक्किम डाकघर
हिक्किम डाकघर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
