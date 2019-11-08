शहर चुनें

गांधी परिवार से वापस ली जाएगी SPG सुरक्षा, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 04:19 PM IST
एसपीजी सुरक्षा
एसपीजी सुरक्षा - फोटो : SPG Website
केंद्र सरकार ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की एसपीजी (स्पेशल प्रोटेक्शन फोर्स) सुरक्षा हटाने का फैसला लिया है। इन तीनों की एसपीजी सुरक्षा को चरणों में हटाया जाएगा। जानकारी के मुताबिक गृह मंत्रालय की सुरक्षा समीक्षा कमेटी की बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया है। 



अब सिर्फ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पास ही एसपीजी सुरक्षा रहेगी। कमेटी की सिफारिश के अनुसार अब गांधी परिवार के सदस्य को एसपीजी के बजाय सीआरपीएफ की जेड प्लस सुरक्षा प्रदादन की जाएगी।
spg security z plus z plus security sonia gandhi rahul gandhi narendra modi
