शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Sushma swaraj, Uma bharti, Ram vilas paswan, Sharad pawar not to contest Lok sabha election 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का महासंग्राम, इस बार चुनाव मैदान में नहीं दिखेंगे ये दिग्गज नेता 

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 08:18 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
1 of 5
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 महासंग्राम में तब्दील होता जा रहा है। ये पहली बार है जब चुनाव में सियासी दलों के बीच घमासान इतना कांटे का हो चला है। एक तरफ भाजपा की अगुवाई में एनडीए है तो दूसरी तरफ राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई में यूपीए। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उनके सरकार के मंत्री और भाजपा नेता पिछले पांच साल का हिसाब देने में जुटे हैं, वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी हर रोज प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा पर तीखे हमले बोल रहे हैं। इस बीच 2019 का चुनाव कई वाकयों का गवाह भी बनने जा रहा है। यह पहला मौका होगा जब सालों बाद कई दिग्गज नेता चुनाव मैदान में नहीं उतरेंगे। आइए नजर डालते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ कद्दावर नेताओं पर। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sushma swaraj uma bharti ram vilas paswan sharad pawar lok sabha election 2019 election election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 आम चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 lok sabha elections 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

आईआईटी से पढ़े हुए राजनेता
India News

IIT से पढ़े पहले मुख्यमंत्री थे मनोहर परिकर, ये सात राजनेता भी हैं आईआईटीयन

18 मार्च 2019

मनोहर परिकर
India News

आईआईटी के कैंपस से सत्ता के गलियारों तक, ऐसा रहा मनोहर परिकर की जिंदगी का सफर

18 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: तस्वीरों में देखिए प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की 'गंगा यात्रा'

18 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में 11 चेहरों पर रहेगी नजर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: वो 11 नाम जो इस 'महासंग्राम' में आप चाहकर भी अनदेखा नहीं कर सकते

17 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा दिग्गजों की सीटें बदल सकती हैं
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश में बदल सकती हैं भाजपा के इन दिग्गजों की सीटें 

16 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

18 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in India News

लोकसभा चुनाव और नेताओं का दलबदल
India News

चुनावी मौसम में नेता पाला बदलने में व्यस्त, भाजपा को लगा है तगड़ा झटका 

16 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा में शामिल हुए ये बड़े नेता, देखिए अब तक की पूरी लिस्ट

15 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
Photos of CSMT railway station in Mumbai Foot Over Bridge collapsed
India News

सीएसटी फुटओवर ब्रिज हादसे की भयावह तस्वीरें, अजमल कसाब ब्रिज भी कहा जाता है इसे

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

वीडियोः चेन्नई में छात्राओं से रूबरू हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, एक से कहा- मुझे राहुल कहो

13 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव से जुड़ी अहम तारीखों का पूरा लेखाजोखा समझाएगी ये खबर

11 मार्च 2019

मार्शल आर्ट ट्रेनर शिफू कनिष्क शर्मा
India News

अगर आपके पास हैं ये पांच चीजें तो कोई छू तक नहीं सकेगा आपको

12 मार्च 2019

सूरत की रंगोली मे दिखी एयर स्ट्राइक थीम
India News

तस्वीरें : बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक थीम पर कलाकारों ने बनाई रंगोली

13 मार्च 2019

practice in pokhran
India News

बॉर्डर के पास गरजी भारतीय वायुसेना, दिखाई अपनी शक्ति और क्षमता

17 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack
India News

तस्वीरें: 5 साल में देश में 12वां बड़ा आतंकी हमला, इनमें 136 जवान शहीद हुए

15 फरवरी 2019

commander abhinandan varthaman at wagah border, see pics 
India News

'अभिनंदन' के भारत की सरजमीं पर कदम रखने के बाद की वो तस्वीरें, जिन्हें देखना चाहेगा हर देशवासी

2 मार्च 2019

fighter jet
India News

भारतीय सेना की ताकत हैं ये विध्वंसक हथियार, जिनसे खौफ खाता है पाकिस्तान

27 फरवरी 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान लड़ाकू विमान
India News

मिग 29 vs एफ 16, मिराज vs चेंगडू, सुखोई vs थंडर...किसमें है कितना दम 

27 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

abhinandan varthaman
India News

अभिनंदन की देश वापसी : पाकिस्तान ने दो दिनों में प्रसारित कीं ये 5 फेक न्यूज

2 मार्च 2019

Masood Azhar
India News

कौन है मौलाना मसूद अजहर, वो कितना खूंखार, कैसे काम करता है जैश-ए-मोहम्मद

3 मार्च 2019

PM Narendra Modi has so far made 93 foreign tours in 55 months
India News

शतक से 7 कदम दूर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह 10 साल में पहुंच पाए 93 के आंकडे़ तक

22 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
uma bharti
uma bharti - फोटो : PTI
सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : twitter
रामविलास पासवान
रामविलास पासवान
शरद पवार
शरद पवार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.