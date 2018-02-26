बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
श्रीदेवी: भारतीय सिनेमा की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार की जिंदगी से जुड़ी कुछ बातें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 01:06 PM IST
श्रीदेवी जिन्हें कि बॉलीवुड में लेडी अमिताभ और पहली महिला सुपरस्टार कहा जाता था, उन्होंने दुबई में 54 साल की उम्र में शनिवार को आखिरी सांस ली। कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से उनके दिल की धड़कने रुक गईं। आज उनका पार्थिव शरीर मुंबई लाया जाएगा। जहां पवन हंस श्मशान घाट में उनका अंतिम संस्कार होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a93b5cc4f1c1bf07b8b962d","slug":"sridevi-was-an-actress-who-attracts-the-viewers-attention-ljust-like-madhubala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.