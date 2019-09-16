शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Spice 2000 Bunker Buster Bomb Indian Air Force gets From Israel Use In Balakot Air Strike

जिस बम ने बालाकोट में मचाई तबाही, वायुसेना को मिला उसका एडवांस वर्जन, जानिए खूबियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 10:22 AM IST
स्पाइस 2000 बम
1 of 12
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : एएनआई
भारतीय वायु सेना को बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक में अपनी क्षमता का लोहा मनवा चुका स्पाइस 2000 बम के एडवांस वर्जन की आपूर्ति मिलनी शुरू हो गई है। यह बम किसी भी प्रकार की बिल्डिंग और बंकर को तबाह करने में सक्षम है। अपने लक्ष्य को सटीकता के साथ साधने में माहिर यह बम भारतीय वायुसेना के रीढ़ की हड्डी है। जानिए खासियत:
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
spice 2000 indian air force
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल
India News

ब्रह्मोस को और घातक बनाएंगे भारत-रूस, जद में होगा पूरा पाकिस्तान

5 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय मिसाइल
India News

मिसाइल ताकत में भारत के सामने नौसिखिया पाकिस्तान, 5500 किलोमीटर है हमारी क्षमता

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना के हथियार
India News

कारगिल युद्ध: जवानों की बहादुरी के साथ इन हथियारों की रही जीत में अहम भूमिका

26 जुलाई 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद पर ढला दिन, लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क की उम्मीदें बेहद कम

16 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
टी 90एमएस
India News

अत्याधुनिक टी-90 एमएस टैंक से दुश्मनों को मात देगा भारत, यहां जानिए खूबियां

10 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को मिले तोहफों की नीलामी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री को मिले तोहफों की ई-नीलामी शुरू, हजार रुपये की बैलगाड़ी की बोली लगी 2100 रुपये

15 सितंबर 2019

Yudh Abhyas
India News

हिम विजय: चीन सीमा पर भारतीय सेना सतर्क, जल्द तैनात होंगे एम 777 हॉवित्जर और चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नासा विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: विक्रम से संपर्क में इसरो को मिला नासा का साथ, साझा करेगा लैंडिंग की तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

गणेश विसर्जन
India News

'गणपति बप्पा मोरया, अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ', गणेश विसर्जन की शानदार तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क स्थापित करने की कोशिशें जारी, अब नासा ने भेजा 'हैलो' मैसेज

12 सितंबर 2019

भारत से पहले कई विकसित देश चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने में असफल रहे हैं
India News

चंद्रयान-2: इसरो का लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटने को लेकर नया खुलासा, ग्राफ में दिखा सबूत

11 सितंबर 2019

पानी मे डूबी कार
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और आंध्र में भारी बारिश से जन-जीवन अस्त-वयस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें

10 सितंबर 2019

भारत का चंद्रयान-2 मिशन 95 प्रतिशत सफल रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान 2: इसरो दे रहा है पल-पल का अपडेट, जानें अभी किस हाल में है लैंडर विक्रम

10 सितंबर 2019

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

Apache
India News

आतंकियों का 'काल' बन चुका अपाचे भारतीय वायु सेना में शामिल, जानें खूबियां

3 सितंबर 2019

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

देशभर में गणेश चतुर्थी की धूम, गणपति के दर्शन के लिए सिद्धिविनायक पहुंचे गृहमंत्री

2 सितंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह की SPG सुरक्षा हटाई गई, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

26 अगस्त 2019

Krishna janmashtami
India News

तस्वीरें: देशभर में जन्माष्टमी की धूम, नंद घर आनंद भयो, जय कन्हैया लाल की

25 अगस्त 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए उमड़ा नेताओं का हुजूम, देखे तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी
India News

फ्रांस में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार भाषण, मुस्लिमों ने किया स्वागत, देखें तस्वीरें

23 अगस्त 2019

krishna janmashtami
India News

जन्माष्टमी के त्यौहार पर भक्तों में उत्साह, किसी ने कान्हा का रूप धरा तो कोई बनी राधा

23 अगस्त 2019

स्पाइस 2000 बम
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : एएनआई
स्पाइस 2000 बम
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : Social Media
स्पाइस 2000 बम
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : Social Media
स्पाइस 2000 बम
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : Social Media
स्पाइस 2000 बम
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : राफेल एडवांस
स्पाइस 2000 बम
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : Social Media
स्पाइस 2000 बम
स्पाइस 2000 बम - फोटो : Social Media
मिराज-2000 लड़ाकू विमान
मिराज-2000 लड़ाकू विमान
मिराज विमान
मिराज विमान
सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Indian Air Force
राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
राफेल लड़ाकू विमान - फोटो : dassault aviation
राफेल
राफेल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

‘Howdy Modi’ में मोदी-ट्रंप की दिखेगी मंच पर जुगलबंदी

संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में संबोधन से पहले प्रधानमंत्री ह्यूस्टन में एक बड़े इवेंट में शामिल होंगे। जहां वो 50 हजार से अधिक लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे। इस कार्यक्रम में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी शामिल होने जा रहे हैं।

16 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:32

पाकिस्तान में फिर हुआ हिंदुओं पर जुल्म, हिंदू प्रिंसिपल को ईश निंदा के आरोप में पीटा

16 सितंबर 2019

गोदावरी में नाव डूबी 2:05

गोदावरी नदी में 61 यात्रियों से लदी नाव पलटी, 12 की मौत, 23 को बचाया

15 सितंबर 2019

कोटा में बाढ़ 1:44

मासूमों के लिए मसीहा बना राजस्थान का सिपाही, बाढ़ में फंसे कई बच्चों की जान बचाई

15 सितंबर 2019

मकान ढह गया 1:02

यूपी के बलिया में गंगा का रौद्र रूप, पलक झपकते ही ढह गया 2 मंजिला मकान

15 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited