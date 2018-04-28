बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
स्वदेश लौट रहे हैं पीएम मोदी, कैसा रहा चीन का दौरा, देखें तस्वीरों की जुबानी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली , Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 02:15 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दो दिवसीय चीन दौरा पूरा कर भारत लौट रहे हैं। चीन के वुहान एयरपोर्ट पर भारत के लिए लौटते हुए पीएम मोदी। यात्रा के दौरान पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग ने कई अहम मुद्दों पर बातचीत की। देखें पूरी तस्वीरों की जुबानी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5ae42c6f4f1c1b390a8b6f1e","slug":"pm-modi-china-visit-photos-of-narendra-modi-informal-summit-with-president-xi-jinping-in-wuhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.