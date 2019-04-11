शहर चुनें

मोदी सरकार के सात मंत्रियों और तीन पूर्व सीएम पर जनता ने सुना दिया फैसला

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 06:38 PM IST
मोदी सरकार के 7 मंत्रियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद
मोदी सरकार के 7 मंत्रियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद - फोटो : Amar Ujala
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के पहले चरण के मतदान में कई केंद्रीय मंत्री और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ऐसे हैं जिनकी किस्मत आज ईवीएम में कैद हो गई। पहले चरण में 20 राज्यों की 91 लोकसभा सीटों पर वोटिंग हुई। पहले चरण के मतदान में कुल सात केंद्रीय मंत्रियों की साख दांव पर है इनमें नितिन गडकरी, वीके सिंह और किरण रिजिजू जैसे दिग्गज शामिल हैं। 
lok sabha elections 2019 election elections लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 चुनाव lok sabha chunav 2019
मोदी सरकार के 7 मंत्रियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद
मोदी सरकार के 7 मंत्रियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद - फोटो : Amar Ujala
नितिन गडकरी ने नागपुर में डाला वोट
नितिन गडकरी ने नागपुर में डाला वोट - फोटो : ANI
वीके सिंह ने किया मतदान
वीके सिंह ने किया मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
mahesh sharma
mahesh sharma
किरन रिजिजू
किरन रिजिजू - फोटो : AmarUjala
satyapal singh
satyapal singh
hansraj gangaram ahir
hansraj gangaram ahir
लीलन और रैमी के रेशे को प्रदर्शित करते केंद्रीय कपड़ा राज्य मंत्री अजय टम्टा।
लीलन और रैमी के रेशे को प्रदर्शित करते केंद्रीय कपड़ा राज्य मंत्री अजय टम्टा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Harish Rawat after Voting
Harish Rawat after Voting - फोटो : ANI
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
सुशील कुमार शिंदे (फाइल फोटो)
सुशील कुमार शिंदे (फाइल फोटो)
