मोदी सरकार के सात मंत्रियों और तीन पूर्व सीएम पर जनता ने सुना दिया फैसला

{"_id":"5caf22cfbdec22145e482c98","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2109-modi-govt-ministers-in-phase-one-v-k-singh-nitin-gadkari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
मोदी सरकार के 7 मंत्रियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5caf22cfbdec22145e482c98","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2109-modi-govt-ministers-in-phase-one-v-k-singh-nitin-gadkari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
नितिन गडकरी ने नागपुर में डाला वोट
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5caf22cfbdec22145e482c98","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2109-modi-govt-ministers-in-phase-one-v-k-singh-nitin-gadkari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
वीके सिंह ने किया मतदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caf22cfbdec22145e482c98","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2109-modi-govt-ministers-in-phase-one-v-k-singh-nitin-gadkari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
किरन रिजिजू
- फोटो : AmarUjala
{"_id":"5caf22cfbdec22145e482c98","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2109-modi-govt-ministers-in-phase-one-v-k-singh-nitin-gadkari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
लीलन और रैमी के रेशे को प्रदर्शित करते केंद्रीय कपड़ा राज्य मंत्री अजय टम्टा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caf22cfbdec22145e482c98","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2109-modi-govt-ministers-in-phase-one-v-k-singh-nitin-gadkari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
Harish Rawat after Voting
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5caf22cfbdec22145e482c98","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2109-modi-govt-ministers-in-phase-one-v-k-singh-nitin-gadkari","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
सुशील कुमार शिंदे (फाइल फोटो)