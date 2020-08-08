शहर चुनें
केरल हादसा: 30 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरा एयर इंडिया का विमान, तस्वीरों में देखें भयावह मंजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोझिकोड, Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 10:43 AM IST
केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 14
केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI/ANI
केरल के कोझिकोड जिले के करीपुर हवाई अड्डे पर एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का एक विमान लैंडिंग करने के दौरान रनवे से फिसल गया और 30 फीट गहरी खाई में गिर गया। इससे विमान के दो टुकड़े हो गए। दुबई से आ रहे एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस के इस विमान में क्रू सहित 191 लोग सवार थे। विमान में 10 नवजात बच्चे भी थे। दुबई-कोझिकोड उड़ान संख्या IX-1344 शुक्रवार की शाम 7.45 बजे लैंडिंग करते समय फिसल गया। घटना में दो पायलट सहित 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।
kerala plane crash air india pilots plane crash air india eexpress

केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI/ANI
केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
केरल विमान हादसे में घायल हुए यात्रियों को ले जाते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
केरल विमान हादसे में घायल हुए यात्रियों को ले जाते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
केरल विमान हादसे में घायलों को ले जाते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
केरल विमान हादसे में घायलों को ले जाते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
राहत और बचाव का कार्य करते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
राहत और बचाव का कार्य करते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
एयर इंडिया के विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
एयर इंडिया के विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
हादसे का शइकार हुआ एयर इंडिया का विमान (फाइल फोटो)
हादसे का शइकार हुआ एयर इंडिया का विमान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
एयर इंडिया का दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान (फाइल फोटो)
एयर इंडिया का दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
टेबलटॉप पर स्थित है करीपुर एयरपोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
टेबलटॉप पर स्थित है करीपुर एयरपोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया (फाइल फोटो)
केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
