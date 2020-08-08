केरल हादसा: 30 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरा एयर इंडिया का विमान, तस्वीरों में देखें भयावह मंजर

{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI/ANI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
केरल विमान हादसे में घायल हुए यात्रियों को ले जाते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
केरल विमान हादसे में घायलों को ले जाते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
राहत और बचाव का कार्य करते कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
एयर इंडिया के विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
हादसे का शइकार हुआ एयर इंडिया का विमान (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
विमान का मलबा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
एयर इंडिया का दुर्घटनाग्रस्त विमान (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
टेबलटॉप पर स्थित है करीपुर एयरपोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5f2e32b1de93c829243f5d90","slug":"kerala-plane-crash-air-india-flight-skidded-during-landing-two-pilots-along-with-many-passengers-died-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 30 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
केरल में एयर इंडिया का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : ANI