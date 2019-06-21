शहर चुनें

International Yoga Day 2019: ITBP Personnel perform yoga postures in 19000 feet mountains to river

InternationalYogaDay2019: आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने माइनस 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस में किया योग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 08:45 AM IST
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान - फोटो : ANI
आज देशभर में पांचवा अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया गया। इस साल की थीम क्लाइमेट चेंज है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रांची के प्रभात तारा मैदान में योग किया और लोगों को इसे अपने जीवन का अभिन्न अंग बनाने के लिए कहा। कार्यक्रम में लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि समय आ गया है कि योग को गांवों तक ले जाया जाए। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, 'योग अनुशासन है, समर्पण हैं, और इसका पालन पूरे जीवन भर करना होता है। योग आयु, रंग, जाति, संप्रदाय, मत, पंथ, अमीरी-गरीबी, प्रांत, सरहद के भेद से परे है। योग सबका है और सब योग के हैं।'
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
योग करते आईटीबीपी के जवान
