Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Indian Air Force Boeing AH 64 E Apache twin turboshaft attack helicopter, Know All specification

अफगान और इराक में आतंकियों का 'काल' बना अपाचे पहुंचा भारत, अब देश के दुश्मनों की खैर नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 01:27 PM IST
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर - फोटो : PTI
दुनिया के सबसे घातक हथियारों में शुमार अपाचे अटैक हेलीकॉप्टर के चार यूनिट भारत पहुंच चुके हैं। अमेरिकी एयरोस्पेस कंपनी बोइंग ने शनिवार को चार एएच-64ई अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एयरबेस पर भारतीय वायुसेना को सौंपें। 
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर - फोटो : PTI
एएच-64ई अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर
एएच-64ई अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर - फोटो : ANI
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर की पहली खेप पहुंची हिंडन एयरबेस
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर की पहली खेप पहुंची हिंडन एयरबेस - फोटो : ANI
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर - फोटो : Social media
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर
AH-64E (I) अपाचे गार्डियन हेलिकॉप्टर - फोटो : PTI
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर - फोटो : ANI
अपाचे हेलिकॉप्टर
अपाचे हेलिकॉप्टर - फोटो : ani
लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर अपाचे
लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर अपाचे - फोटो : ANI
AH-64 apache attack helicopters
AH-64 apache attack helicopters
अपाचे अटैक हेलीकॉप्टर
अपाचे अटैक हेलीकॉप्टर
