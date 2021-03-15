शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक : भारत का पहला वातानुकूलित रेलवे टर्मिनल जल्द होगा शुरू, यहां देखें तस्वीरें

Jeet Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलुरु Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Mon, 15 Mar 2021 04:49 AM IST
बंगलुरू में देश का पहला वातानुकूलित रेलवे टर्मिनल
1 of 4
बंगलुरू में देश का पहला वातानुकूलित रेलवे टर्मिनल - फोटो : ani
बंगलुरू में देश का पहला केंद्रीकृत वातानुकूलित रेलवे टर्मिनल जल्द काम करना शुरू कर देगा। यहां देखिए उसकी कुछ तस्वीरें। भारत रत्न सर एम. विश्वेश्वरैया के नाम पर बना देश का पहला एसी रेलवे टर्मिनल बेंगलुरू में जल्द काम करना शुरू कर देगा।
