History of BJP alliance party Shiv Sena, political crisis in maharashtra with BJP NCP Congress

भाजपा को आंख दिखाने वाली शिवसेना का इतिहास, पहली बार में ही चुने गए थे 52 विधायक

Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 10:29 PM IST
शिवसेना का इतिहास
शिवसेना का इतिहास
भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने से इनकार कर दिया है। भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने कहा कि पार्टी महाराष्ट्र में सरकार नहीं बनाएगी। शिवसेना पर हमला करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि शिवसेना ने जनादेश का अपमान किया है। 

वहीं, राज्यपाल ने शिवसेना से सरकार बनाने के बारे में पूछा है। शिवसेना में भी सरकार बनाने को लेकर उत्साह नजर आ रहा है। जो शिवसेना आज भाजपा को आंख दिखा रही है क्या आप उसके इतिहास के बारे में जानते हैं?
history of shiv sena shiv sena history bal thackeray udhhav thackeray
