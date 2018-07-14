शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   heavy rain in delhi NCR, are still three decades ago like the situation

तस्वीरें: एक घंटे की बारिश ने ही खोल दिल्ली की पोल, आज भी हैं तीन दशक पहले जैसे हालात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 10:51 AM IST
Delhi Rain
1 of 8
दिल्ली में गर्मी से कुछ राहत मिल जाए इसके लिए लोग दुआएं कर रहे थे। शुक्रवार को दिल्ली एनसीआर में मानसून आया और तेज बारिश हुई। बारिश से लोगों को राहत तो मिली लेकिन कुछ देर में ही दिल्ली के इंतजामों की पोल खुल गई। बारिश से दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में पानी भर गया। भरे पानी के कारण लोगों को लंबे जाम का सामना करना पड़ा। इस बारिश ने यह भी बता दिया कि जो हाल तीन दशक पहले थे वही अभी भी हैं। ये तस्वीरें इस बात की गवह हैं कि जो हालत जो हालत मिंटो रोड की 1990 में थी वही आज भी है।
