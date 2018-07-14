बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 10:51 AM IST
दिल्ली में गर्मी से कुछ राहत मिल जाए इसके लिए लोग दुआएं कर रहे थे। शुक्रवार को दिल्ली एनसीआर में मानसून आया और तेज बारिश हुई। बारिश से लोगों को राहत तो मिली लेकिन कुछ देर में ही दिल्ली के इंतजामों की पोल खुल गई। बारिश से दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में पानी भर गया। भरे पानी के कारण लोगों को लंबे जाम का सामना करना पड़ा। इस बारिश ने यह भी बता दिया कि जो हाल तीन दशक पहले थे वही अभी भी हैं। ये तस्वीरें इस बात की गवह हैं कि जो हालत जो हालत मिंटो रोड की 1990 में थी वही आज भी है।
