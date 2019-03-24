{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के महासंग्राम में दिलचस्प मुकाबले
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
स्मृति ईरानी-राहुल गांधी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
जया प्रदा-आजम खान
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
गिरिराज सिंह-कन्हैया कुमार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
संजीव बाल्यान-अजित सिंह
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
जयंत चौधरी-सत्यपाल सिंह
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
धर्मेंद्र यादव-संघमित्रा मौर्य
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5c96fdbbbdec2213fa1fac22","slug":"general-elections-2019-lok-sabha-seats-with-toughest-fight-among-contestants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
प्रिया दत्त-पूनम महाजन
- फोटो : Amar Ujala