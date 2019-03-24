शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   General Elections 2019: Lok Sabha seats with toughest fight among contestants

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: इन सीटों पर होगी कांटे की टक्कर, हर बाजी पर रहेगी पूरे देश की नजर

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 09:29 AM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के महासंग्राम में दिलचस्प मुकाबले
1 of 8
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के महासंग्राम में दिलचस्प मुकाबले - फोटो : Amar Ujala
भाजपा की पहली लिस्ट की घोषणा के साथ ही 2019 के चुनावी दंगल में खुद ब खुद कुछ सुपरहिट मुकाबलों की तस्वीर बनने लगी है। ऐसे ही कुछ मुकाबलों पर नजर डालिए, जो आने वाले दिनों में मौसमी गर्मी के साथ चुनावी गर्मी भी बेहद बढ़ाने वाले हैं:
lok sabha elections 2019 election amethi muzaffarnagar badayun bagpat smriti irani-rahul gandhi dharmendra yadav sp sanjeev balyan bjp rahul gandhi smriti irani
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के महासंग्राम में दिलचस्प मुकाबले
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के महासंग्राम में दिलचस्प मुकाबले - फोटो : Amar Ujala
स्मृति ईरानी-राहुल गांधी
स्मृति ईरानी-राहुल गांधी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
जया प्रदा-आजम खान
जया प्रदा-आजम खान - फोटो : Amar Ujala
गिरिराज सिंह-कन्हैया कुमार
गिरिराज सिंह-कन्हैया कुमार - फोटो : Amar Ujala
संजीव बाल्यान-अजित सिंह
संजीव बाल्यान-अजित सिंह - फोटो : Amar Ujala
जयंत चौधरी-सत्यपाल सिंह
जयंत चौधरी-सत्यपाल सिंह - फोटो : Amar Ujala
धर्मेंद्र यादव-संघमित्रा मौर्य
धर्मेंद्र यादव-संघमित्रा मौर्य - फोटो : Amar Ujala
प्रिया दत्त-पूनम महाजन
प्रिया दत्त-पूनम महाजन - फोटो : Amar Ujala
