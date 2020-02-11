शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में 'आप' की जीत के बीच दिखा 'छोटा केजरीवाल', जमकर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 08:26 PM IST
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक
1 of 5
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक - फोटो : Twitter
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी ने लगातार दूसरी बार बड़े अंतर से सत्ता पर काबिज हुई है। हालांकि, आप 2013 में कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन कर पहली बार सरकार में आई थी, लेकिन वह सरकार महज 49 दिन ही चल सकी थी। वहीं, इस बार चुनावों में आप ने 2015 का कारनामा दोहराते हुए इस चुनाव में भी प्रचंड जीत हासिल की है। 

आम आदमी पार्टी के मुखिया और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने जीत के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं को दिल्ली में स्थित आप के दफ्तर पर संबोधित किया। इस दौरान पार्टी के एक नन्हें समर्थक की तस्वीर जमकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। 
arvind kejriwal aap bjp
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक - फोटो : Twitter
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक - फोटो : PTI
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक - फोटो : PTI
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक - फोटो : PTI
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक
केजरीवाल का नन्हा समर्थक - फोटो : PTI
