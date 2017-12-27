बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4384714f1c1bbd208b9052","slug":"2017-year-ender-pictures-of-gst-triple-talaq-and-other-events-and-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
साल 2017 की कुछ यादगार तस्वीरें जो बयां कर रही है कहानियां, सालों की जाएंगी याद
amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा, Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 05:43 PM IST
कुछ खट्टी मीठी यादों के साथ साल 2017 अंतिम पड़ाव पर है। इस साल की कुछ यादों को कभी भुलाया भी नहीं जा सकता है और कुछ ऐसी भी यादें हैं, जिसे सदियों तक याद रखा जाएगा। कुछ इसी तरह की तस्वीरों के साथ हम 2017 की उन तमाम यादों को आप सब के साथ साझा कर रहे हैं।
