क्या आप जानते हैं शादीशुदा लोगों का सबसे बड़ा झूठ कौन सा है? पढ़िए मजेदार जोक्स

{"_id":"5d1c41458ebc3e3c671b42c8","slug":"whatsapp-jokes-jokes-in-hindi-viral-jokes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948? \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Humour","title_hn":"\u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940-\u0920\u091f\u094d\u0920\u093e","slug":"humour"}}
jokes
- फोटो : Amar Ujala