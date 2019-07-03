शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Humour ›   whatsapp jokes jokes in hindi viral jokes

क्या आप जानते हैं शादीशुदा लोगों का सबसे बड़ा झूठ कौन सा है? पढ़िए मजेदार जोक्स

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 11:16 AM IST
jokes
1 of 4
jokes - फोटो : Amar Ujala
जज - घर में मालिक होते हुए तुमने चोरी कैसे की?
चोर ने बड़ी मासूमियत से जवाब दिया - साहिब आपकी नौकरी भी अच्छी है, 
सैलरी भी अच्छी है, 
फिर आप ये सब सीख कर क्या करोगे? 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jokes funny hindi jokes husband wife jokes girlfriend boyfriend jokes jokes in hindi jokes in hindi for whatsapp latest jokes in hindi latest whatsapp joke in hindi hindi chutkule chutkule chutkule in hindi hindi chutkule hd जोक्स इन हिंदी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन

Recommended

World emoji day
Humour

ये है आपकी हंसी का बिल्कुल नया ठिकाना, पढ़ें मजेदार जोक्स

2 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
gr
Humour

इन चुटकुलों को पढ़ते ही नहीं रोक पाएंगे आपनी हंसी, पढ़े कुछ मजेदार जोक्स

28 जून 2019

sc
Humour

ऐसे चुटकुले जिनको पढ़ते ही नहीं रुकेगी आपकी हंसी, पढ़े मजेदार जोक्स

27 जून 2019

amar ujala jokes
Humour

मास्टर ने सेमेस्टर सिस्टम को लेकर पूछा सवाल छात्र ने दिया मजेदार जवाब, पढ़िए मजेदार जोक्स

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Humour

Santa-Banta
Humour

संता-बंता पर बने ये 10 चुटकुले पढ़ लेंगे, तो हंसी रोक नहीं पाएंगे

25 जून 2019

h
Humour

शर्त लगाइए, इन जोक्स को पढ़ते ही आप हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Jokes
Humour

इन चुटकुलों में छिपा है हंसगुल्लों का खजाना, मजेदार जोक्स आपको कर देंगे लोटपोट

23 जून 2019

Funny jokes
Humour

दोस्तों के बीच बनें ये चुटकुले कर देंगे आपका मन खुश, आप भी हो जाएंगे हंसने को मजबूर

21 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
jokes
Humour

गर्लफ्रेंड और ब्वॉयफ्रेंड पर बने ये चुटकले पढ़ते ही नहीं रूकेगी आपकी हंसी, पढ़े मजेदार जोक्स

20 जून 2019

Santa And Banta
Humour

संता-बंता पर बने इन जोक्स को पढ़ते ही आप हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट....

19 जून 2019

h
Humour

पति-पत्नी के बीच बनें ये 5 चुटकुलों को पढ़ते ही आप हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट....

18 जून 2019

jokes friendship jokes in hindi
Humour

लड़की रात को 2 बजे तक चैटिंग कर रही थी... ये मजेदार चुटकुले कर देंगे आपका मूड फ्रेश

7 जून 2019

husband wife jokes teacher student jokes in hindi
Humour

जब पत्नी ने पति को किया मैसेज.. पढ़ें ये पूरा जोक्स

17 जून 2019

husband wife jokes student teacher jokes in hindi
Humour

जब पत्नी के सामने हंसा पति तो पत्नी ने कहा ये.. पढ़ें पूरे जोक्स

16 जून 2019

d
Humour

हंसी के बिल्कुल नए ठिकाने जो आपके मूड कर देंगे रिफ्रेश, पढ़िए मजेदार जोक्स

25 मई 2019

akshay kumar stunt on helicopter social media funny reaction and memes
Humour

अक्षय के एक्शन सीन करते ही वायरल होने लगे फनी मीम्स, इस तरह लोग ले रहे हैं मजे

6 जून 2019

hrithik roshan super 30 trailer memes on social media
Humour

'सुपर 30' का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बने मजेदार मीम्स, लोगों ने खूब लिए मजे

5 जून 2019

woman fed up to wait every time to use the toilet in her home
Humour

घर में एक ही टॉयलेट होने से परेशान थी महिला, फ्रेश होने के लिए निकाला अजीबोगरीब आइडिया

27 जनवरी 2019

humour jokes read funny hindi jokes viral on social media
Humour

जब पत्नी ने कहा, प्लीज मेरी तरफ मुंह करके सो जाओ... मजेदार जोक्स आपको कर देंगे लोटपोट

29 दिसंबर 2018

hindi jokes
Humour

अपनी-अपनी वाइफ से पूछकर जरूर बताइएगा... ये मजेदार जोक्स मूड कर देंगे रिफ्रेश

17 मई 2019

jokes
jokes - फोटो : Amar Ujala
जोक्स
जोक्स
Jokes
Jokes
जोक्स
जोक्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सीएम योगी का 600 भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों पर एक्शन, नहीं होगा प्रमोशन, 200 से ज्यादा किए गए जबरन रिटायर

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार के मामलों में लिप्त 200 से ज्यादा अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को जबरन रिटायरमेंट दिया है। अभी कई और अधिकारी भी सरकार के रडार पर हैं।

3 जुलाई 2019

विश्व कप में बुुजुर्ग महिला

भारत-बांग्लादेश मैच में इंटरनेट सनसनी बनी बुजुर्ग महिला, अनोखे अंदाज में किया टीम इंडिया को सपोर्ट

3 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया

Bangladesh vs India: बांग्लादेश को हराकर भारत 7वीं बार विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा

2 जुलाई 2019

सनी देओल

सनी देओल के गुरदासपुर में प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त करने पर विवाद, नेताओं ने की आलोचना

2 जुलाई 2019

जायरा

जायरा वसीम: निजी जिंदगी और सिनेमा की दुनिया में कुछ ऐसा रहा सफर

2 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.