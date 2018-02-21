बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या आप जानते हैं लड़कियों की शर्ट के बटन बायीं तरफ ही क्यों होते हैं, वजह बेहद दिलचस्प
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 10:13 AM IST
कपड़े खरीदते समय शायद ही आपने कभी गौर किया होगा कि लड़कियों की शर्ट के बटन लड़कों की शर्ट के बटन से बिल्कुल उलट लगे होते हैं। पर क्या आप इसके पीछे का कारण जानते हैं। अगर नहीं तो जानने के लिए पढ़े ये खबर,वजह बेहद दिलचस्प है।
