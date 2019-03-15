शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   bollywood celebrities nailed airport look full of styles

सितारों की चहल पहल से रात में यूं रोशन हुआ मुंबई एयरपोर्ट, देखें सीजन का फैशन स्टाइल

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 02:17 PM IST
bollywood celebrities nailed airport look full of styles
1 of 8
- फोटो : file photo
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर गुरुवार की रात सितारों की जगमग से रोशन हो गई। हिंदी सिनेमा के मशहूर सितारे यहां सीजन के फैशन स्टाइल में देखे गए। रवीना टंडन, रोहित शेट्टी और सोनम कपूर ने ब्लैक कलर को अपने अनोखे फैशन स्टाइल का हिस्सा बना लिया है। तस्वीरों मे देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
airport fashion 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

best home remedy for white hair natural hair paste made of guava leaves make hair black in one week
Beauty tips

इस फल की पत्तियों से बनाएं हेयर पैक, कुछ दिनों में शर्तिया मिलेगा सफेद बालों से छुटकारा

15 मार्च 2019

India fashion week karishma kapoor ramp walk in fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta collection
Fashion

India Fashion Week: आसामी साड़ी पहन बिलकुल अलग अंदाज में रैंप पर उतरीं करिश्मा कपूर

15 मार्च 2019

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
alia bhatt
Fashion

फिल्मों में आने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं आलिया भट्ट, तस्वीरों में देखें कितनी बदल गईं

15 मार्च 2019

nia sharma
Fashion street

निया शर्मा बनीं कॉपी कैट, पहनी जाह्नवी कपूर की पुरानी ड्रेस और फिर हो गईं ट्रोल

15 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
priyanka chopra
Fashion street

10 करोड़ की गाड़ी के साथ प्रियंका ने पहना 2 साल पुराना जंपसूट, कार के आगे कीमत बेहद मामूली

14 मार्च 2019

Akash Nita Ambani
Fashion

बेटे की शादी में इन खास शब्दों के साथ नीता अंबानी ने की एंट्री, ब्लाउज पर लिखवाया था ये शुभ संकेत

9 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Fashion

akash shloka wedding pictures
Fashion

आकाश अंबानी-श्लोका की शादी का 3 दिन तक चलेगा जश्न, ये है ड्रेस कोड

9 मार्च 2019

shloka mehta
Fashion

आकाश और श्लोका की शादी आज, देखें अंबानी परिवार की होने वाली बहू की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

9 मार्च 2019

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
kareena kapoor
Fashion

तस्वीरों में देखें 'बेबो' का फिटनेस स्टाइल, नजर आ रही हैं बेहद खूबसूरत

8 मार्च 2019

bra shopping
Fashion

महिलाओं के इनर वियर पहनने का तरीका खोल देता है उनसे जुड़े ये राज

4 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Indian Cricket Jersey
Fashion

40 साल में इस तरह बदलती गई टीम इंडिया की जर्सी, हर वर्ल्ड कप में अलग नजर आए 'मेन इन ब्लू'

2 मार्च 2019

abhinandan varthaman
Fashion

मूंछें हों तो विंग कमांडर 'अभिनंदन' जैसी, पाकिस्तान से लौटते ही बन गया फैशन ट्रेंड

2 मार्च 2019

shloka mehta
Fashion

आकाश अंबानी की होने वाली पत्नी हूबहू है मां की कॉपी, इन तस्वीरों में देखें सबूत

7 मार्च 2019

bridal photo shoot
Fashion

इस महिला के पूरे शरीर में फैल गया कैंसर ,लेकिन 5 साल बाद आई ये चौकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

2 मार्च 2019

kareena kapoor khan
Fashion

करीना कपूर खान की प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरें जोरों पर, इस लुक की वजह से हुआ खुलासा

27 फरवरी 2019

malaika arora
Fashion

प्लीटेड स्कर्ट और क्रॉप टॉप में मलाइका का ग्लैमरस लुक वायरल, यूजर्स बोले- कपड़ों के तो चिथड़े उड़े हुए हैं

7 मार्च 2019

wedding dress ideas
Fashion

मार्केट में आया ऐसा फैशन दुल्हनें अपनाने से करेंगी 'तौबा', पहन लिया तो ट्रोल होना तय

7 फरवरी 2019

starkids
Fashion

फैशन में तो बड़े बड़े दिग्गजों को मात देते हैं ये स्टार किड, पढ़ाई में कैसे हैं ये भी जान लें

11 फरवरी 2019

surgical strike
Fashion

सूरत में 4 घंटे में बनी सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक साड़ी, खरीदने के लिए लगी लंबी लाइन

4 मार्च 2019

modi saree
Fashion

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बाजार में आई 'मोदी साड़ी', कुछ ऐसा है डिजाइन

13 फरवरी 2019

janhvi kapoor
Fashion

जाह्नवी के इन लुक्स ने दिला दी थी श्रीदेवी की याद, एक-एक तस्वीर से नहीं हटा पाएंगे नजरें

6 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt
Fashion

गली बॉय के प्रमोशन में आलिया की इन 5 ड्रेसेज ने जीता लोगों का दिल, वैलेंटाइन पर आप भी कर सकती हैं ट्राई

8 फरवरी 2019

- फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.