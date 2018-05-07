शहर चुनें

Storm Alert: तूफान आने से पहले खुद काे कुछ इस तरह रखें सुरक्षित

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 03:49 PM IST
The Best Ways to Protect Yourself in a Thunderstorm
1 of 6
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार 7 मई और 8 मई को हरियाणा सहित उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में तेज तूफान और बारिश आने की आशंका बनी हुई है। जिसके चलते मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मद्देनजर प्रशासन ने आम लोगों से एहतियात बरतने की भी अपील की है। इतना ही नहीं मौसम विभाग ने सावधानी बरतने के साथ इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को भी अलर्ट पर रखा है। बावजूद इसके अगर आप तूफान में फंस जाएं तो इन तरीकों से अपने बालों और स्किन की देखभाल कर सकते हैं।  
thunderstorm

