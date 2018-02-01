अपना शहर चुनें

Valentine's Day 2018: गुड़ के फेस पैक से ऐसे 10 दिन में दूर कर लें चेहरे के सारे दाग-धब्बे

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 11:36 AM IST
Get Spotless Skin Before Valentines Day 2018 With Jaggery Face Packs
गुड़ में मिनरल्स और विटामिन्स भरपूर मात्रा में पाए जाते हैं। इसके नियमित सेवन से चेहरे के दाग-धब्बे, महीन रेखाएं, झुर्रियां दूर हो जाती हैं। अगर आप वैलेंटाइन्स डे 2018 के मौके पर अपने पार्टनर को इंप्रेस करना चाहती हैं तो गुड़ से बने फेस पैक्स और हेयर पैक्स को अभी से लगाना शुरू कर दें, ताकि वैलेंटाइन वीक शुरू होने से पहले आपकी त्वचा निखर जाए और आप पहले ज्यादा इंप्रेसिव लगें।
