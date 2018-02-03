बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a75dad04f1c1b462c8b5dc7","slug":"bride-should-remember-these-five-things-about-makeup","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a: \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
ब्राइडल मेकअप: बदला दुल्हनों के मेकअप का अंदाज, हर लड़की को पता होनी चाहिए 5 बातें
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 09:22 PM IST
फैशन के साथ हर मौसम में ब्राइडल मेकअप का ट्रेंड भी बदलता रहता है। मेकअप में कभी बोल्ड कलर का बोलबाला रहता है, तो कभी न्यूड कलर चलन में आ जाता है। इस बार भी काफी कुछ बदला हुआ सा है। इस साल हेवी मेकअप की बजाय लाइट मेकअप पर जोर दिया गया है। चेहरे पर मेकअप तो चाहिए, मगर उसका एहसास नहीं होना चाहिए, यही चाहती हैं आज की लड़कियां।
-भारती तनेजा, डॉयरेक्टर ऑफ एल्पस ब्यूटी क्लिनिक एंड एकेडमी अगली स्लाइड देखें
